By:
‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ debuts
On October 27, 1966, “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” makes its debut on CBS and delights American viewers. The animated special becomes a seasonal classic, watched by generations of families every year around Halloween.
The 25-minute cartoon draws on a recurring plotline from Charles M. Schulz’s “Peanuts” comic strip, in which Linus van Pelt firmly believes in the Great Pumpkin, a Santa Claus-like figure who supposedly delivers gifts to children on Halloween night. Despite being disappointed year after year when the Great Pumpkin fails to appear, Linus’ faith remains unshakable.
Linus convinces Charlie Brown’s younger sister, Sally, to skip the Halloween festivities and join him in a pumpkin patch to await the Great Pumpkin’s arrival. Meanwhile, Charlie Brown suffers his own Halloween disappointment. As his friends collect candy, he repeatedly receives rocks in his trick-or-treat bag, prompting the now-famous refrain: “I got a rock.”
Trick-or-Treating's Tricky History
Trick or treating is now innocent Halloween fun, but before kids went door to door, the holiday was all about mischief and mayhem.
The program was also the debut of Snoopy’s persona of the World War I Flying Ace. The character first appeared in the comic strip in October 1965, inspired in part by Schulz’s son, Monte, and his interest in World War I aircraft.
The “Peanuts” special came less than one year after the enormous success of “A Charlie Brown Christmas,” which premiered in December 1965. Hoping for another holiday hit, CBS again turned to producer Lee Mendelson and “Peanuts” creator Schulz.
Citing national Nielsen ratings, a 1967 issue of Broadcasting magazine reported “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” attracted an estimated 50 million viewers during its debut. The San Francisco Chronicle reported that approximately half of U.S. television audiences watched the premiere.
Also on This Day in History
Discover more of the major events, famous births, notable deaths and everything else history-making that happened on October 27th
Quakers executed for religious beliefs
William Robinson and Marmaduke Stevenson, two Quakers who came from England in 1656 to escape religious persecution, are executed in the Massachusetts Bay Colony for their religious beliefs. The two had violated a law passed by the Massachusetts General Court the year before, banning Quakers from the colony under penalty of death. The Religious Society […]
Theodore Roosevelt is born
On October 27, 1858, future President Theodore Roosevelt is born in New York City to a wealthy family. Roosevelt was home-schooled and then attended Harvard University, graduating in 1880. He served in the New York state legislature from 1881 to 1884. In 1880, Roosevelt married Alice Hathaway Lee. The couple had a daughter, Alice, on […]
Joseph Glidden applies for a patent on his barbed wire design
On October 27, 1873, a DeKalb, Illinois, farmer named Joseph Glidden submits an application to the U.S. Patent Office for his clever new design for a fencing wire with sharp barbs, an invention that will forever change the face of the American West. Glidden’s was by no means the first barbed wire; he only came […]
New York City subway opens
On the afternoon of October 27, 1904, New York City's new rapid transit system opens for business: the subway. Today the New York City subway is the largest rapid transit system in the world by number of stations.
Poet Sylvia Plath is born
On October 27, 1932, poet Sylvia Plath is born in Boston. Her father, a German immigrant, was a professor of biology and a leading expert on bumblebees. An autocrat at home, he insisted his wife give up teaching to raise their two children. He died at home after a lingering illness that consumed the energy […]
Mafia boss John Gotti is born
John Joseph Gotti, Jr., the future head of the Gambino crime family and a man later nicknamed “the Dapper Don” due to his polished appearance and expensive suits, is born in the Bronx, New York. Gotti, the grandson of Italian immigrants, was raised in a poor family with 13 children. Growing up, he did errands […]
Appeals court upholds Chuck Berry’s conviction
On October 27, 1961, a U.S. appeals court affirms rock ‘n’ roller Chuck Berry’s second conviction for transporting a minor across state lines for immoral purposes in violation of the Mann Act. After an earlier conviction in the case had been thrown out a year earlier, Berry was retried—and this time, the charges stuck. He […]
The United States and Soviet Union step back from brink of nuclear war
Complicated and tension-filled negotiations between the United States and the Soviet Union finally result in a plan to end the two-week-old Cuban Missile Crisis. A frightening period in which nuclear holocaust seemed imminent began to come to an end. Since President John F. Kennedy’s October 22 address warning the Soviets to cease their reckless program […]
Justice Department announces U.S. prison population exceeds 1 million
On October 27, 1994, the U.S. Justice Department announces the prison population topped 1 million for the first time in American history.
Red Sox win first championship since 1918
On October 27, 2004, the Boston Red Sox win the World Series for the first time since 1918, finally vanquishing the so-called “Curse of the Bambino” that had plagued them for 86 years. “This is for anyone who has ever rooted for the Red Sox,” Boston general manager Theo Epstein tells reporters. “This is for […]
Chick-fil-A founder takes last Ford Taurus
On October 27, 2006, the last Ford Taurus rolls off the assembly line in Hapeville, Georgia. The keys to the silver car went to 85-year-old Truett Cathy, the founder of the Chick-fil-A fast-food franchise, who took it straight to his company’s headquarters in Atlanta and added it to an elaborate display that included 19 other […]
Related
Arts & Entertainment42 videos
The Dark Knight’s most notorious foes have some surprising cultural roots.
Orson Welles' 1938 program is the most famous—and dramatic—broadcast in radio history.
While the 1897 novel 'Dracula' launched a genre of literature and film about vampires, a 1922 knock-off film cast the villain in a whole new light.
Fact Check
We strive for accuracy and fairness. But if you see something that doesn't look right, click here to contact us! HISTORY reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it is complete and accurate.
Citation Information
- Article Title
- ‘It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown’ debuts
- Authors
- Website Name
- History
- Date Accessed
- October 26, 2026
- Publisher
- A&E Television Networks
- Last Updated
- October 26, 2026
- Original Published Date
- October 26, 2026